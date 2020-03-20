Little Fires Everywhere

New Episodes Stream Weekly on Wednesdays

Learn More

High Fidelity

Now Streaming

Learn More

Hillary

Now Streaming

Learn More

Hulu Originals explore all

Little Fires Everywhere -- Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Little Fires Everywhere
High_Fidelity_Textless_1920x2880
High Fidelity
Hillary_2x3
Hillary
TheHandMaidsTale_2x3_Hero
The Handmaid’s Tale
Dollface_2x3_Small
Dollface
The Great
PEN15-2x3
Pen15
Letterkenny
TheAccident_2x3
The Accident
Ramy_2x3
Ramy

latest news explore all

March 20, 2020

Hulu Launches Free 24/7 Stream of ABC News Live to On-Demand Subscribers

March 19, 2020

Hulu is Launching on Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1

March 5, 2020

Hulu Celebrates Women’s History Month with Female-Driven Content and Collections

March 3, 2020

Hulu + Live TV Launches on PlayStation 4

March 2, 2020

FX on Hulu Launches Today

February 25, 2020

Kelly Campbell Promoted to President of Hulu

February 24, 2020

“Love, Victor,” Original Series Inspired By Acclaimed Film “Love, Simon,” To Premiere On Hulu This Summer

January 17, 2020

Hulu Presents Upcoming Original Series “Little Fires Everywhere,” “High Fidelity,” “Normal People,” and “The Great” at the 2020 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

January 10, 2020

Hulu Announces Premiere Of New Genre-Bending Teen Sci-Fi Drama Utopia Falls, Feb. 14

March 20, 2020

Hulu Launches Free 24/7 Stream of ABC News Live to On-Demand Subscribers

March 19, 2020

Hulu is Launching on Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1

March 5, 2020

Hulu Celebrates Women’s History Month with Female-Driven Content and Collections

March 3, 2020

Hulu + Live TV Launches on PlayStation 4

March 2, 2020

FX on Hulu Launches Today

February 25, 2020

Kelly Campbell Promoted to President of Hulu

February 24, 2020

“Love, Victor,” Original Series Inspired By Acclaimed Film “Love, Simon,” To Premiere On Hulu This Summer

January 17, 2020

Hulu Presents Upcoming Original Series “Little Fires Everywhere,” “High Fidelity,” “Normal People,” and “The Great” at the 2020 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

January 10, 2020

Hulu Announces Premiere Of New Genre-Bending Teen Sci-Fi Drama Utopia Falls, Feb. 14